Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is hosting a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The guest for the evening will be Congressman David Schweikert, who will give an update on what is going on in Washington, D.C. and other important issues.
Organizers say this will be a convenient opportunity to stay involved and informed from the comfort of home. Details on how to join the meeting via ZOOM can be found on the home page of fhteaparty.us.
Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is a not-for-profit organization established in 2010 to provide education about important issues of government and governing. For additional information, visit fhteaparty.us.