Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party will welcome state legislators – Senator John Kavanagh, Representative Joseph Chaplik and Representative Alex Kolodin – on Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
“The actions of the state legislature impact our lives, our taxes, our businesses,” reads a statement on the meeting. “Our legislative team will discuss the bills which have failed, those which have been approved, those which have been vetoed, and the debate about the budget for the next fiscal year.”