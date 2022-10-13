The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) will hold its October luncheon at the Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the cost is $25. Reservations can be made by contacting Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com by Friday, Oct. 14.
The program speaker will be Tammy Bell, president of Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association (FHCCA).
The club has recently joined the FHCCA and Tammy will discuss the history and scope of FHCCA and review the benefits of being a member. FHWC has recently donated $1,500 to the Fountain of Light for a founding member of Fountain Hills Plaque. The club continues its decades-long support of the community.
Plans for an annual fundraiser are in full swing. The fashion show luncheon will be held at Adero on April 2. More information will come as the committee finalizes plans.
The Holiday Tea will be held at Crowning Glory Tea Room on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Tickets will be available at the October luncheon and the cost is $48. All are welcome to join and start the holiday season in a festive way. Tickets may also be obtained from BJ at 602-361-5562.
More information about these events and general information about the club can be found online