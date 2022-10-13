FHWC.jpg

The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) will hold its October luncheon at the Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the cost is $25. Reservations can be made by contacting Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com by Friday, Oct. 14.

The program speaker will be Tammy Bell, president of Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association (FHCCA).