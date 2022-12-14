In tribute to the military and veterans, and to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Swingtime presents Glenn Miller and his Army Air Force band on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center.

Officially named the American Band of the Allied Expeditionary Force, Miller’s hand-picked band was more like a symphony orchestra. The group had 52 musicians with a string section containing violins, violas and cellos. Sargent Ray McKinley manned the drums and Sargent Johnny Desmond with five other singers made up the band’s vocal section.