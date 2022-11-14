In tribute to the military and veterans, Swingtime presents Glenn Miller and his Army Air Force band on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. in the Community Center.

Officially named the American Band of the Allied Expeditionary Force, Miller’s hand-picked band was more like a symphony orchestra. The group had 52 musicians with a string section containing violins, violas and cellos. Technical Sergeant Ray McKinley manned the drums and Sargent Johnny Desmond with five other singers made up the band’s vocal section.