Swingtime spotlights the women vocalists of the Big Band Era when the group meets on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. in the Community Center.
The “girls,” as they were known by their fans, include such iconic and well-remembered singers as Helen Forrest, Martha Tilton, Ivie Anderson, Anita O’Day and Marion Hutton. These vocalists were not only good for the Big Band business, but they also contributed to the evolution of the popular music scene and went on to become solo artists in their own right.
Despite the perceived glamour associated with their position, life was not always easy for the girls; many bandleaders were reluctant to add a female vocalist to their all-male orchestras and personal appearance tours often were grueling, tortuous adventures as the bands usually motored from town to town in old and drafty buses.
All attending this Swingtime meeting are encouraged to contribute their own thoughts and feelings about the music, the music makers and to share their own special memories.
Membership in the Community Center is required to attend Swingtime meetings. For more information, contact Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961 or the Community Center at 480-816-5200.
A spin-off of the Golden Age of Radio, Swingtime plays vintage 78 rpm records from that magical era when swing was king. Listen to the big bands and small ensembles, the crooners and singing groups. Remember the grand ballrooms, the dance crazes and dance contests. While not all the music of the time was swing, the term itself defines that period from the depression years through World War II.