Swingtime spotlights the women vocalists of the Big Band Era when the group meets on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. in the Community Center.

The “girls,” as they were known by their fans, include such iconic and well-remembered singers as Helen Forrest, Martha Tilton, Ivie Anderson, Anita O’Day and Marion Hutton. These vocalists were not only good for the Big Band business, but they also contributed to the evolution of the popular music scene and went on to become solo artists in their own right.