Swingtime welcomes the coming of age of Swing in 1938 when it next meets Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. in the Community Center.
While 1937 was a great year for Benny Goodman, 1938 was the year that the Swing era entered its golden age. Goodman would remain the King of Swing and played the first-ever jazz concert at Carnegie Hall but would face some real competition from the likes of Tommy Dorsey and Artie Shaw.
Dorsey and his band were evolving through 1937. Now, in 1938, Dorsey, his band, and his singers enjoyed a string of hits, and his fans would name him the King of the Swing/Dance Bands.
Meanwhile, Artie Shaw formed his second band in 1938 and rose to national prominence almost immediately. At this time, Shaw became a formidable competitor for Goodman, especially when fans of each claimed their band leader was the better clarinetist.
Among the new names forming their own bands in 1938 were Gene Krupa and Harry James, both of whom left Benny Goodman’s group to do so. Also, Glenn Miller reorganized his first band, added a singer and began to gain traction in the world of Swing.
