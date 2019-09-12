Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri will be keynote speaker at the upcoming Fountain Hills Republican Club meeting.
The event is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Community Center.
Chucri represents Fountain Hills on the board. He has just completed his tenure as board chairman.
Meeting registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Coffee and light breakfast refreshments will be served at that time.
Chucri will include in his remarks an update with details that have been made to make the voting process fair and honest. He has continued to provide thorough briefings of all relevant topics covered by the board, and he is expected to report again on issues that concern Fountain Hills residents. There also will time for questions.
Plans for the annual barbecue picnic fundraiser also will be discussed. That event is set for Saturday, Oct. 19, in Golden Eagle Park from 4 to 6 p.m.
As a fundraiser, attendees are asked to sign up early, at $15 a person, so food can be ordered. It is requested that checks be mailed to Club Treasurer Harold Denomme, at Fountain Hills Republican Club, P.O. Box 17814, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269
For more information visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org. The club also has a Facebook page.