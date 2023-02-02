An annual tradition continues this month, with the Noon Kiwanis Club’s “Super” pancake breakfast being offered once again.
It is slated for Sunday, Feb. 12, the morning of the big NFL game. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the Kiwanis Activity Center, 16957 E. Kiwanis Dr.
The clubhouse is located south of Fountain Park, between Saguaro and El Lago boulevards. The Noon Kiwanis Club was charted in Fountain Hills in January 1975.
Conducting pancake breakfasts has been a club tradition for decades. The club’s iconic “Big K” breakfast consists of pancakes, sausage links, applesauce and scrambled eggs – all for $10.
A la carte items and refreshments such as coffee, milk and orange juice will be available as well.
“This particular pancake breakfast has gained traction through the years because people remember it’s on the morning of the Super Bowl,” Club President Russ Albanese said. “A lot of folks like to go out for breakfast on Sundays, so this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a good meal and help a worthy cause at the same time.
“The breakfast is indoors, so weather is not a factor.”
The club is part of Kiwanis International, which has the mission of “serving the children of the world.” The club performs many local service projects, offers many scholarships and gives grants to other worthwhile causes and organizations.
More information about the Noon Kiwanis Club is available at fhkiwanis.org or on its Facebook page.