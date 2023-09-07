Recently, the Sunset Kiwanis Club read books to the preschool students at the Little Falcons Preschool.
Every year, the club reads to the children and gives them each a book. According to the organizers of the event, the children love receiving a book of their own.
Sunset Kiwanis is a community-based organization focused on helping make the world a better place. With the help of its members, the club organizes fundraisers and plans community events throughout the year with service to the children. Anyone interested in joining Sunset Kiwanis should contact Connie Barczak at 480-837-9484 or visit sunsetkiwanis.org.