Sunset Kiwanis members helped the Phoenix Immigrant Task Force collect 872 pounds of dried beans and rice.
The local program was organized by Dan Fecteau. The project helps immigrant and refugee families living in poverty in South Phoenix. These are people who are waiting to learn their asylum status.
The children are taken in by families already below poverty level or are housed by sponsors, Fecteau said.
He said he combined his donation with the club’s donations to contribute a total of 220 pounds of food.
“As people drove up to donate three pounds or less, it touched my heart to see people already struggling giving what they could to those less fortunate.
“Unfortunately, I have come to see that life from just 30 miles away from Fountain Hills is very different. We should all be grateful for the good fortune we have.”