State Rep. Jay Lawrence announced he plans to join others in asking for a five percent increase in teachers’ salaries during this session of the Arizona Legislature.
Lawrence was guest speaker at the Fountain Hills Republican Club meeting Jan. 18.
He said he feels the five percent increase is possible “due to the ongoing successes of the state’s economy under its Republican leadership.”
Lawrence, who represents Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Rio Verde in the State House, is chairman of the Military, Veterans and Regulatory Affairs Committee. One of his top priorities is to secure funding for 12 more counselors to assist veterans who have honorably served their country but are now suffering from PTSD.
Prior to Lawrence’s talk, “The Patriot” provided an update of future activities of the Arizona Trump Campaign. The Patriot is a well-known character in State Republican circles as he often appears dressed in period costume to honor his wife’s ancestor the American pioneer, explorer, woodsman, and frontiersman Daniel Boone.
Club members followed a tradition started by the late Leona Johnston, the “White Elephant Auction.” Lawrence served as auctioneer, with help from former Mayor Linda Kavanagh and the club’s second vice president Gerry Friedel.
Club President Cecil Yates reminded members about upcoming events, including a gathering in Scottsdale to watch President Donald Trump’s scheduled Feb. 4 State of the Union address.
More information can be found on the club’s website, fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org or on Facebook.