In an address to the Four Peaks Rotary Club on Thursday, May 25, Resource Development Manager and Engineer at Salt River Project (SRP), Bill McClellan, discussed the utility company’s energy resource portfolio in one of the hottest regions in the U.S. and SRP’s transformation into a leading renewable energy producer through the next decade.

Reiterating SRP’s goal of reducing its carbon intensity by 65% by 2035, McClellan said a few steps need to be achieved first, including a boost of 2,025 megawatts of solar power to the electrical grid and an additional 1,100 megawatts of battery storage in the next few years.