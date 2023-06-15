After a year of planning and research, a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 58 on Thursday, June 1, to formally begin the Event Pavilion & Solar Panel Project.

Over the course of the next four weeks, 96 solar panels will be mounted on a new, prefabricated steel structure over the Legion’s outdoor patio. For the duration of its 30-year lifespan, the solar panels are expected to reduce the Legion’s electricity bill by 85% and the waterproof structure will allow the Legion to use the patio during the rainy season and host events outdoors during the summer heat.