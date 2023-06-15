After a year of planning and research, a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 58 on Thursday, June 1, to formally begin the Event Pavilion & Solar Panel Project.
Over the course of the next four weeks, 96 solar panels will be mounted on a new, prefabricated steel structure over the Legion’s outdoor patio. For the duration of its 30-year lifespan, the solar panels are expected to reduce the Legion’s electricity bill by 85% and the waterproof structure will allow the Legion to use the patio during the rainy season and host events outdoors during the summer heat.
The two blue canopies that covered Post 58’s upper patio are being donated to the Town of Fountain Hills. According to Councilmember Gerry Friedel, the canopies are planned as a shade structure for a proposed exercise equipment area in one of the Town’s parks.
Solar Project lead and member of the Sons of the American Legion, Gary Millas, says this project is important because future veterans will benefit the most.
“This is a big deal,” Millas said. “The closer it gets to happening the more exciting everyone’s getting.”
The estimated cost of the solar project is $250,000 which includes permitting, installing the solar panels, erecting the metal structure and other associated costs. The Legion is using Morris Group Architects, Sun Valley Solar and Image Building Systems to complete the project.
The Legion opened a line of credit with MidFirst Bank, requested donations from the community and took advantage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which significantly defrayed the cost of the solar project. Through the leadership of the Legion Accountant and Fundraiser, Kay Roberts, the solar team has raised over $70,000 towards the cost of the project.
According to solar committee member Greg Johnson, Millas was instrumental in making this project a reality and Alan Roberts, the Legion’s finance chair, was the catalyst for the project. Johnson also commends Friedel for supporting the project and the late Phil Yin who provided invaluable insight as a former solar company executive.
A plaque will be mounted on the new steel structure in recognition of outstanding accomplishment from the solar committee, Post Commander John Schwab, Kay Roberts and Councilmember Gerry Friedel.
“This project is really a legacy that will go on for years for our Town and for our Legion,” Friedel said. “Not only is it good for the Legion, it’s good for the Town and the residents.”