The Fountain Hills Sister Cities organization, after a long hiatus, held its annual meeting and social hour Monday, April 12.
The event was held at DC Bar & Grill.
While members have not been meeting in person, Sister Cities has been busy making plans. The organization has decided to sponsor the annual Oktoberfest, which is set for Sept. 24-25 in Fountain Park.
Organization Treasurer Christine Colley had organized the event and decided in 2020 to let the Chamber of Commerce take on the task. Because of COVID-19, Oktoberfest was canceled. The 2021 event will now be sponsored by Sister Cities.
It was also announced that Sister Cities will sponsor an International Christmas celebration. In the past, the group has held an international food event and decided to host a Christmas event featuring foods from the town’s Sister Cities, as well as other countries. Cultural activities, as well as entertainment, will be highlighted. The celebration is set for Sunday, Dec. 5.
Sister Cities was founded in 2000 when Kasterlee, Belgium, became Fountain Hills’ official Sister City.
Other Sister Cities are Dierdorf, Germany; Ataco, El Salvador; and Zamosc, Poland, which was the last official Sister City in 2014.
Sister Cities President Carol Carroll announced at the meeting that two communities are being considered as additions to the list of international relationships.
She told The Times in an interview after the meeting that towns in Italy and Canada are being considered.
“We have a way to go before we decide anything, but I can confirm we are considering towns in those two countries,” Carroll said. “The reaction has been great. People are eager to have a Sister City they can drive to.”
The organization hopes to reinstate its student exchange program beginning in 2022. The program was halted for the past two years due to the pandemic.
Michal Suchanek, a former Fountain Hills High School exchange student, updated the group on his experience with Sister Cities International with a trip to Washington, D.C.
“The student exchanges and Sister Cities involvement have shaped my future career aspirations for a diplomatic international track,” Suchanek told the audience.
This year, Fountain Hills Sister Cities will sponsor two scholarships for qualified high school students in the fields of languages and international leadership. Scholarships will be awarded in May.
Sister Cities also has donated $2,500 to the Fountain of Light sculpture in honor of the group’s 20th anniversary. Local sculptor Brian Schader outlined plans for installation of the piece on the Avenue of the Fountains. A date has not been set for the installation. A dedication ceremony also is planned.
The organization elected officers at the meeting, which was attended by some 35 members and guests. Appetizers and libations were served.
The 2021 officers are President Carol Carroll, Vice President Elizabeth Matej Horchem, Treasurer and Dierdorf Chair Christine Colley and Recording Secretary Lisa Ristuccia, who also is on the advisory commission.
Others serving on the board are James Wilson, advisory commission; Chris Peterson, middle school exchange coordinator; Luke Salzman, high school exchange coordinator; Bev Tall, advisory commission; Suzanne Nann, Social Media coordinator; Roxanne Boryczki, Ataco chair; and Bogumil Horchem, Zamosc chair.
For more information and membership details, go to fountainhillssistercities.org.