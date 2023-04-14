Sheriff Mark Lamb is bringing his Freedom Talk to Fountain Hills Republican Club’s (FHRC) April 15 meeting. Lamb is Pinal County sheriff, a swath of Arizona land between Phoenix and Tucson where Lamb is charged with protecting 500,000 citizens.
Lamb is a frequent contributor on Fox News and has written a book entitled, “American Sheriff: Traditional Values in a Modern World.”
At 49 years of age, Lamb has many years left to pursue a political career, perhaps even higher office.
“You can't miss Sheriff Lamb, he wears a huge black cowboy hat and most days is garbed in a tactical vest,” FHRC Spokesperson Nancy Plencner said.
This Saturday’s presentation begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. with the program beginning promptly at 9 a.m. Guests are welcome.