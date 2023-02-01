FHRC 1.JPG

The Fountain Hills state legislative team comprised of Senator John Kavanagh, Representative Joseph Chaplik and freshman Representative Alex Kolodin provided a legislative update to members of the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) on Saturday, Jan. 21.

At the meeting, Senator Kavanagh outlined dozens of bills that he is currently sponsoring. As Chairman of Appropriations, Kavanagh is working closely with Representative Chaplik, the vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.