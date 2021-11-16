Santa Claus is back for the annual Breakfast with Santa.
The Noon Kiwanis Club again will sponsor the annual event Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Community Center.
The fun begins at 9 a.m. with a pancake breakfast catered by McDonald’s. Other treats include visits with Santa for picture taking and a gift, a balloon creation, a magician and holiday music led by Debbie Fisher. Also attending will be Mrs. Claus, a fun bunch of elves, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph. This will all take place in the ballroom, which is transformed into a winter wonderland for all to enjoy.
A great opportunity to start the season is focused on the children, living the motto of Kiwanis to serve the children of the world. Noon Kiwanis and the Town have sponsored this event for 17 years. In order to keep everyone safe, adults are required to wear masks except when eating, and tables will be set for six. Suggested ages are preschool to grade 3.
Price is $10 per adult and $8 per child. Tickets may be purchased at the Community Center Friday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. or Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The club’s website has full details, but tickets must be purchased at the Community Center during the times and days noted or by texting event chair Peg Boettger, 415-672-3606.
Tickets sell out quickly and are not available at the door. People are urged to get tickets as early as possible.