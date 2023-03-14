The next regular meeting of the Republican Women of The Hills (RWOTH) is on Thursday, March 16, at VFW Post 7507, 9624 N. Monterey Dr., Suite #1, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The featured speaker is Farhana Shifa Ahmed, who immigrated from Bangladesh and will share her story of immigration, patriotism and politics. Ahmed has developed communication materials, written books, contributed to journals and newspapers and created animated films and documentaries.
According to a RWOTH press release, Ahmed is a strong Republican advocate, organizer of Muslims for Trump and a co-chair for Muslim Voices for Trump.
Local government updates from Fountain Hills and Scottsdale officials will also be provided during the meeting. Club members are encouraged to RSVP to the organization’s website at rwoth.com. Nonmembers are also invited to attend and a $5 donation is appreciated.
On Thursday, March 30, the RWOTH Annual Fundraiser will be held at Grapeables Wine Bar & Lounge, 12645 N. Saguaro Blvd, Suite #9, from 1 to 3 p.m. The event speaker is Kathleen Winn, co-founder of Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network and Project 25, an organization working to end sexual exploitation by 2025.
Kai Muradi, a facial recognition expert and Mark Pooley, a retired police officer with expertise in indigenous trafficking, will also be presenters.
The cost to attend this meeting is $125 but early bird ticket pricing is available for $100 until Friday, March 10, where funds will be put towards RWOTH’s communication program and a portion will also be donated to Project 25.
Light bites and beverages will be provided. Space is limited so RSVP soon and purchase event tickets online at rwoth.com.
For further information or questions, send an email to rwoth@gmail.com. The regular monthly meetings for the RWOTH Club are held on the third Thursday of each month.