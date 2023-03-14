The next regular meeting of the Republican Women of The Hills (RWOTH) is on Thursday, March 16, at VFW Post 7507, 9624 N. Monterey Dr., Suite #1, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The featured speaker is Farhana Shifa Ahmed, who immigrated from Bangladesh and will share her story of immigration, patriotism and politics. Ahmed has developed communication materials, written books, contributed to journals and newspapers and created animated films and documentaries.