The next meeting of Republican Women of The Hills (RWOTH) will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, at VFW Post 7507, 9624 N. Monterey Dr., #1, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The scheduled speaker is Michael Schafer, who will present his perspective regarding Arizona voting issues. Schafer is the CEO of an accredited electronics test lab, a subject matter expert related to the accreditation of such laboratories and a subject matter expert in the hand count efforts during the Mark Finchem hearing.