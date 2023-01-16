The next meeting of Republican Women of The Hills (RWOTH) will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, at VFW Post 7507, 9624 N. Monterey Dr., #1, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The scheduled speaker is Michael Schafer, who will present his perspective regarding Arizona voting issues. Schafer is the CEO of an accredited electronics test lab, a subject matter expert related to the accreditation of such laboratories and a subject matter expert in the hand count efforts during the Mark Finchem hearing.
Schafer is a Precinct Committee member for Legislative District four and an active participant in efforts to halt the use of voting machines.
Any RWOTH Club members who have not yet paid their 2022 dues should bring cash or check to cover
the $20 membership for the period of July 2022 through June 2023. Nonmembers are also invited to attend the meeting and a $5 donation is appreciated.
To RSVP for the meeting, visit the organization’s website at rwoth.com. For further information or questions, send an email to rwoth@gmail.com. RWOTH meets the third Thursday of each month.