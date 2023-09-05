The Republican Women of the Hills (RWOTH) meets Thursday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Christ Church of Fountain Hills, 15555 E. Bainbridge Ave. This meeting is held in conjunction with the Arizona Free Enterprise Club (AFEC) and Americans for Real Change (ARC).
Scot Mussi of AFEC and Kevin Jackson of ARC are the keynote speakers for the meeting. Discussions will include topics on “15 Minute Cities,” “How regulations will affect you,” “Who wants you to give up your car” and “How to accomplish real change.”