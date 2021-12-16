Republican Womwn of the Hills (RWOTH) continued its programs featuring Republican gubernatorial candidates.
The series offers the 130-plus members and guests an opportunity to see and hear those who will be on the ballot in the August primary.
Matt Salmon was on the agenda at the Dec. 9 meeting. He spoke of his business career, his time in the state legislature and his two terms in Congress.
According to a press release, Salmon said he is a firm constitutionalist who would protect the border by completing the wall and putting the National Guard at the border. He also plans to focus on school choice and eliminate the state income tax to stimulate growth and job creation.
District 23 Rep. Joseph Chaplik also spoke to RWOTH at its December meeting. He gave an overview of what he expects in the 2022 legislative session, which begins in January.
The press release said Chaplik has been an effective voice at the Capitol, who, as a freshman, introduced and passed four bills.
In the coming months RWOTH will feature additional candidates running for governor as well as candidates running for other state and local offices. The January meeting will be held Jan. 14. It will feature Republican candidates Paola Tulliani Z. (governor) and Shawna Bolick (secretary of state). To date, the club has hosted Kari Lake, a former TV anchor who is running for governor.
For information about upcoming events and the club in general, visit rwoth.com.