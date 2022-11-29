Republican Women of The Hills (RWOTH) will host a special social meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Parkview Tap House, 16828 E. Parkview Ave., from 3 to 5 p.m.
There will not be a regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 3, however, regular meetings will resume in January.
Musician Tim Maas will provide acoustic guitar and vocals from 3 to 4 p.m. at the special meeting and appetizers will be served. There is a cash bar available to purchase beverages.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys for Tots. Club members and guests are invited to attend.
Club members who have not yet paid their 2022 dues should bring cash or checks for $20 to cover the membership period from July 2022 to June 2023. A $5 donation from nonmembers is appreciated.
RSVPs are required for the Dec. 1 social event and can be completed by visiting the organization’s website at rwoth.com. For further information or questions, send an email to rwoth@gmail.com.