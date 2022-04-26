Sheriff Joe Arpaio addressed The Republican Women of the Hills (RWOTH) recently at Vu Bistro in Fountain Hills.
The organization is comprised of 140 members in Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, Scottsdale and surrounding areas who support conservative values and Republicans running for public office.
“The former five-term Sheriff of Maricopa County is well known across America and internationally for his get tough on crime policies,” according to a press release from the event. “Arpaio, a Fountain Hills resident, is bringing his governing skills and law enforcement background to the Town he has called home for over 20 years.”
Arpaio is running for mayor of Fountain Hills which is a nonpartisan race. According to RWOTH, Arpaio made it clear he is a no-nonsense guy who will govern from a conservative point of view and “will always do what the people ask me to do.”
Also joining the Sheriff on the RWOTH’s program were three candidates running for school boards including two for Scottsdale Unified and one for Fountain Hills Unified School District.
According to RWOTH, all three candidates embrace a students first policy and agree that parents’ presence on school boards is imperative.
“As social and cultural activism invades the schools, educational outcomes are not what they should be based on test scores,” RWOTH said. “Transparency in school curriculums is critical.”
Republican Women of the Hills meets monthly; May's meeting will feature candidate for governor Steve Gaynor, Yvonne Cahill for secretary of state, and Gail Golec, candidate for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
The meeting will be held at Christ Church, 15555 E. Bainbridge on Thursday, May 12, from 3 to 5 p.m.
RWOTH meetings are open to the public and attendees are encouraged to RSVP at rwoth.com.