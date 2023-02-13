The next meeting of Republican Women of The Hills Club (RWOTH) will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, at the VFW Post 7507, 9624 N. Monterey Dr., #1, from 3-5 p.m.
The month of February is Heart Health Awareness Month and also includes Valentine’s Day, so attendees are encouraged to wear the color red for this upcoming meeting.
Jana Jackson, Ph.D., is a science teacher at North High School in Phoenix and a former candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives who will be the featured speaker at the upcoming RWOTH meeting on Feb. 16.
According to a RWOTH press release, Jackson is a Conservative and author of the book, “The Night The Train Stopped,” which came about during her early career while working in Italy where Jackson uncovered information about the Holocaust death camps and the involvement of Black soldiers honoring the Jewish children during that time period.
Copies of Jackson’s book will be available for purchase at the RWOTH meeting.
Local government updates from Fountain Hills and Scottsdale officials will also be provided at the meeting. Club members are encouraged to RSVP to the organization’s website at rwoth.com and nonmembers are also invited to attend. A $5 donation is welcomed.
For further information or questions, send an email to rwoth@gmail.com. The Republican Women of The Hills Club meets the third Thursday of each month.