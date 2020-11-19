The Rotary Club of Fountain Hills hosted District Governor Elizabeth Mahoney at a recent meeting.
The 2020-21 official spoke about club challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions and the positive impact Rotarians can have on their communities during unusual times.
Mahoney reminded members to stay in contact with each other, as well as friends and neighbors who may be isolated at this time.
Mahoney also presented several members with Paul Harris Society awards. The awards recognize donations made to Rotary International, which fund the ongoing effort to eradicate polio worldwide, provide clean water, serve the needs of women and children and more.
The Rotary Club of Fountain Hills meets every Tuesday for lunch at 11:30 a.m. followed by a meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Meetings are held at DC Bar and Grill, 10440 N. Indian Wells Drive.
Guests are welcome to check out the lunch, meetings and Rotary. Information is available at fountainhillsrotary.org.