The Rotary Club of Fountain Hills is offering a scholarship to the East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) for spring 2022.
The scholarship is open to adults 18 and older who are Fountain Hills residents, adults who work in Fountain Hills or adults who have attended Fountain Hills schools but reside elsewhere in the Valley.
The scholarship is based on financial need and is specifically for one of five medical certificates that start new programs in January 2022. The award can be up to $2,500.
Programs include nursing assistant, practical nursing, surgical technology, emergency medical, technician and sterile processing technician.
Program descriptions, EVIT applications and financial aid documents are available at evit.com/adulted.
Once accepted into a program, interested persons should contact the Rotary Club of Fountain Hills Foundation so an interview can be scheduled. Call or email Wayne Rish at 915-202-6514 or nwrish@gmail.com to set up an interview.
Those interested must be accepted into the EVIT spring 2022 program, which begins in January, and have financial need. While in the study program, applicants are encouraged to try to work parttime in one of the healthcare businesses in Fountain Hills.
The Rotary Club of Fountain Hills focuses on supporting local needs. The scholarship is one of many opportunities the club has found to demonstrate their commitment to being people of action.
For more information about the club, visit fountainhillsrotary.org.