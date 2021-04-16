Golfers, sponsors and local Rotarians came together March 29 to raise more than $50,000 during the 23rd annual Four Peaks Rotary charity golf outing.
The event was held at Scottsdale’s Ancala Country Club. Proceeds from the tournament will fund grants for local, regional and international charities in the coming year.
Shea Donnelly Development, LLC, and Pimmex Contracting Corporation were the major sponsors. More than 50 additional businesses, organizations and individuals also contributed sponsorships for the event.
Four Peaks Rotary Club members meet twice monthly on Thursday mornings in-person at DC Bar and Grill and virtually via Zoom.
For information about membership, visit fourpeaksrotary.org.