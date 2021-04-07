The two Fountain Hills Rotary Clubs joined together and raised significant funds supporting local projects and programs.
The Four Peaks Rotary Club (the Morning Club) held the 23rd annual Golf Event and had the Rotary Club of Fountain Hills (Noon Club) add a ball drop.
Ball drop Chair John Dow said the ball drop was a fun event.
“This was a wonderful experience working alongside the Morning Club,” Dow said. “Their members are real pros at organizing this successful event.”
Camelot Homes was the key sponsor of the ball drop. Since the event was held at Scottsdale’s Ancala Country Club, the Scottsdale Fire Department sent one of its ladder trucks to help with the event.
The balls were hoisted about 50 feet above the hole while golfers and volunteers waited to see if they won the $1,000 prize. The winner, who was not named, donated winnings to Save the Family, an organization that helps rebuild their lives after experiencing domestic violence.
The Noon Club’s funds will be used to fund vocational scholarships for Fountain Hills graduating seniors or other Fountain Hills residents.
The Rotary Club helps in vocational education, providing assistance to those in trades including medical, technical and mechanical options. For information about the scholarship and applications, contact Wayne Rish, 915-202-6514.
Details about the golf tournament from Four Peaks Rotary Club were not available at press time. Their information will be provided in a future edition of The Times.
For more information about each club, visit the respective websites: fountainhillsrotary.org or fourpeaksrotary.org.