The Rotary Club of Fountain Hills is offering a scholarship to the East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) for spring 2022.
The scholarship is open to adults 18 and older who are Fountain Hills residents, adults who work in Fountain Hills or adults who have attended Fountain Hills schools but reside elsewhere in the Valley.
The scholarship is based on financial need and is specifically for one of five medical certificates that start new programs in January 2022. The award can be up to $2,500.
Programs include nursing assistant, practical nursing, surgical technology, emergency medical, technician and sterile processing technician.
Program descriptions, EVIT applications and financial aid documents are available at evit.com/adulted.
For more information about the scholarships, email Wayne Rish, nwrish@gmail.com.