The Rotary Club of Fountain Hills has begun its winter fundraiser.
Each year the club sells fresh wreaths, centerpieces and live tabletop trees to support local service projects.
The fresh greenery is from the upper Midwest and is constructed in Ham Lake, Minn. The items can be shipped directly to any address in the continental U.S.
There also will be local bulk delivery in Fountain Hills. Purchasing the wreaths helps the club continue its work throughout the community.
The wreaths cost between $42 and $47 and the centerpieces and tabletop trees are $44. Delivery is free. Gifts can be ordered on the club’s website, fountainhillsrotary.org, or by contacting Michelle Holcomb, 480-229-6400, or michelle@casaverdeRE.com.
In addition to hands-on service projects, the Rotary Club of Fountain Hills also financially supports the Stitchers of Hope, Bob’s Free Bikes, Extended Hands Food Bank, Fountain Hills High School scholarships, Fountain Hills Mentor Council, Junior Achievement and more.
Visitors are invited to attend an upcoming meeting to learn more about the club. The group meets Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at DC Bar and Grill at Desert Canyon Golf Course. The meeting gets underway at noon.