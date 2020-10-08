The Rotary Club of Fountain Hills gathered recently to fill “starter kits” benefiting Save the Family.
Club members, spouses and friends made the kits for families displaced from their homes. The kits contain cookware, dishes, flatware, mixing bowls, measuring cups and a pizza cutter. Some 52 kits were packed by the volunteers.
Club and district grant funds also were used to purchase inflatable beds, sheets and towels. The project focuses on items a family would need if events force them from their home.
Save the Family serves all of Maricopa County, including Fountain Hills. If a family is facing homelessness and needs help with housing and supportive services, they may contact the Family Housing Hub (fhhub.org or by calling 602-595-8700.
The Family Housing Hub is the valley’s centralized intake center for families seeking services whether from Save the Family or another agency offering housing or support.
If a family is seeking affordable housing, they may contact savethefamily.org/affordable-rental-movement-arm for more information and to fill out an application.
The Rotary Club of Fountain Hills meets Tuesdays at DC Bar and Grill, with lunch beginning promptly at 11:30 a.m. The club is open to all interested people.
To join, visit fountainhillsrotary.org or call 480-229-6400.
Club funds are raised through two primary events. The sale of holiday wreaths, underway now, and the annual Wine Raffle. Wreaths can be purchased through the club’s website, fountainhillsrotary.org.