The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. has recognized Ron Smith as an All-Post Commander for the 2018-19 term.
To achieve the honor, post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs.
Smith, the immediate past commander of Fountain Hills VFW Post 7507, is one of only 463 VFW Post commanders of approximately 7,400 posts worldwide to earn the title of All-American Commander. His hard work played an integral role helping the national VFW organization experience its first membership growth in 27 years.
Post involvement in multiple community service programs and the post’s outstanding membership program were two of the leading factors enabling the post and its commander to earn the All-American designation. Post selectees for the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy programs and the Citizens Education Teacher of the Year won awards at the department and state levels.
“Commanders like Ron Smith are a fine example of VFW leadership,” said VFW Membership Director Rick Butler. “It’s their hard work and dedication to the mission and values of our organization that has rightly earned them this great honor.”
Smith’s leadership team included Senior Vice Commander Steve Gonnella; Junior Vice Commander Sandy Borken; Quartermaster Carl Krawczyk; Service Office Miriam Rosa-Commo; JAG Boris Biloskirka; Chaplain Dick Juetten; Surgeon Dr. Jack Wiggins; and Adjutant Boe James; along with Trustees Merritt Miller, Peter Wilk and Carl Propp.