Jeff Fleetham, Arizona Registrar of Contractors Director, spoke to members of the Four Peaks Rotary Club at their meeting on May 27.
Fleetham discussed the work of the organization. He said his staff works to promote quality construction by Arizona contractors and investigates approximately 7,000 complaints against licensed contractors and unlicensed entities each year.
He encouraged residential homeowners to use licensed contractors for projects with material and labor costs exceeding $1,000 and to make sure all parties are on the same page before construction begins.
“Most of the complaints have to do with miscommunication,” Fleetham said. “People do more due diligence to change their cell phone plan than they do to make a $50,000 room addition,” he said.
Arizona established the Registrar of Contractors in 1931 to license and regulate residential and commercial contractors. The agency is funded by 90 percent of its licensing fees; the remaining 10 percent of licensing fees are deposited in the State General Fund. Additional information about the ROC and a list of contractors can be found at roc.az.gov.
The Four Peaks Rotary Club members are active, civic-minded individuals who enjoy investing in the Fountain Hills community. They meet twice monthly on Thursday mornings, in-person at DC Bar and Grill and virtually via Zoom. For information about membership, visit the club website at fourpeaksrotary.org.