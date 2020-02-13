The Fountain Hills Democratic Club will meet on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Community Center.
A social time will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the program. Julie Simon of Civic Engagement is the presenter.
She will describe the “Right to Speak” program and demonstrate how to sign up and use the tool. “Right to Speak” enables citizens to contact their state senators and representatives directly online about pending legislative issues.
Following Simon’s talk, Anita Malik, candidate for Congress in CD 6 will discuss the need for a new representative who will represent the interests of the citizens of CD 6.
As always like-minded people are invited to attend. There will be an opportunity to renew club membership or to join as a new member.