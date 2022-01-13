Reservations to attend the Fountain Hills Women’s Club luncheon are due by Friday, Jan. 14.
The monthly luncheon will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, at noon. Tickets are $22. Make reservations by email to Carol Goyena, carolgoyena@gmail.com.
The program will feature Dan Baldwin who is the author, co-author or ghost writer of 50 published books on various business subjects. He also has published six pub westerns, three mysteries, a political crime thriller and two short story collections and four non-fiction works on the paranormal. He will talk about proper writing.
Annual membership payments of $25 are due to be included in the club directory.
For more information, visit fountainhillswomensclub.com.