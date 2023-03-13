Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) President Cecil Yates has announced the organization will meet on Saturday, March 18, inviting members and their guests to join him at 8:30 a.m. for registration.
The 300-plus membership organization meets at the Community Center, with the program beginning at 9 a.m. and including the nomination for 2022 Republican of the Year.
“Being named Republican of The Year is a very coveted award given annually by the Club to those who have ‘shown leadership skills, demonstrated the ability to deliver the Republican message, evidenced community involvement and have both verbal and written communication skills.’” Yates said.
“Republican of the Year recognition dates back almost 25 years and includes an impressive list of former winners, such as Dr. C. T. Wright, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Congressman David Schweikert, Rosemary Hansen, Chris Brant and USN (retired) Boe James. These remarkable men and women have contributed much to making our community of Fountain Hills and the region a better place in which to live.”