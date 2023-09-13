The Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) is hosting a school bond forum at the Community Center this Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m., with registration opening at 8:30 a.m.
Larry Meyers will represent the “No Side” and Art Tolis will represent the “Yes Side,” said club spokesperson, Nancy Plencner.
Fountain Hills electorate will be asked to make an important choice this November, whether to vote for or against the FH School Bond, a club press release read.
“This issue has provided much passion from both sides and so if you don’t feel you can control that passion please don’t attend,” the release said. “No outbursts from either side of the issue will be tolerated and offenders will be asked to leave the meeting.”
The release urges participants to bring a friend or neighbor to learn about this subject.