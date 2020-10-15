Fountain Hills Republican Club members and guests will be back meeting in person Saturday, Oct. 17.
The event will be held at the Community Center. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting gets underway at 9 a.m.
All four ballrooms will be utilized to allow for the maximum number of attendees. Seating will be according to COVID-19 guidelines. Physical distancing will be maintained and wearing masks is required.
Reservations are required, and seating is limited to the first 50 who sign up. Reservations can be confirmed via email to fhrepublican@gmail.com. There also will be a system in place for people to participate virtually from their homes via Facebook or gotomeeting.com.
Candidates including Joseph Chaplik and Michell Ugenti-Rita will attend the meeting in person. Topics will include implications surrounding the continued control of the Arizona State House and/or the U.S. Senate by the Republican Party and the suggestion that Democrats would pack the Supreme Court.
For more information, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org or check out the Facebook page.