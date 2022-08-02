Republican Logo.jpg

July 16 saw the last meeting of the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) before the Aug. 2 primary.

Nearly 100 club members and visitors attended the 9 a.m. meeting held at the Community Center to hear keynote speakers Elijah Norton (candidate for AZ CD1 House), Thayer Verschoor (candidate for County Board of Supervisors) and Rachel Mitchell (candidate for County Attorney). Other candidates, including congressional candidate Josh Barnett, State Representative candidate Alex Kolodin and mayoral candidate Joe Arpaio, were present and were given an opportunity to speak.