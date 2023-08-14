On Saturday, Aug. 19, Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) members and guests will gather for a special presentation by U.S. Congressman David Schweikert.
According to a FHRC Spokesperson, Nancy Plencner, the Congressman will cover the U.S. budget and other unfolding issues in the U.S. House.
“With the U.S. budget deficit soaring over $30 trillion, what Schweikert, a recognized expert on the budget, has to impart is timely and critical as we begin the countdown to the 2024 Elections,” Plencner said. “The Budget, inflation and the unsustainable debt should be something every Arizonan should be concerned about.”
The meeting will be held at the Fountain Hills Community Center, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 9 a.m. Guests are welcome and a special invitation goes out to like-minded Independents. For more information, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com.