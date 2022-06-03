The lazy days of summer are not slowing down the Republican Women of the Hills (RWOTH). A full agenda of candidates will be addressing members and guests on Thursday, June 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. Family, guests and friends are welcome to attend.
RWOTH launched its Candidate Series to inform voters about Republican candidates running in the Aug. 2 Primary. The organization has featured many state and local candidates running for elected office, and membership is comprised of Republican women from Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, Rio Verde and surrounding areas.
This month's program will feature Retired Major General Michael McGuire for U.S. Senate,Bob Lettieri for State Treasurer, Libby Settle for Fountain Hills School Boardand Madicyn Reid for Fountain Hills School Board. An additional candidate running for a statewide position has been invited, but not yet confirmed.
The next RWOTH meeting will be held at the VFW Post 7507 on 9624 N. Monterey Dr., Building 1, Suite 1. Those planning to attend can RSVP at rwoth.com.