The community is invited to attend the next meeting of Republican Women of the Hills (RWOTH) that will be held Thursday, May 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the VFW Post 7507, 9624 N. Monterey Drive, Suite #1. The featured speaker is Jeff Zink, an attorney, minister and Congressional candidate, who will be presenting on the topic of “Election Integrity, the Audit and the Constitution.”

Zink’s son is currently under house arrest related to charges from the Jan. 6 insurrection.