The community is invited to attend the next meeting of Republican Women of the Hills (RWOTH) that will be held Thursday, May 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the VFW Post 7507, 9624 N. Monterey Drive, Suite #1. The featured speaker is Jeff Zink, an attorney, minister and Congressional candidate, who will be presenting on the topic of “Election Integrity, the Audit and the Constitution.”
Zink’s son is currently under house arrest related to charges from the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Deborah Boehm, from Affidavit Mommas, will provide information regarding what steps citizens can take when the local government makes decisions that violate process and constitutional rights.
Updates on issues will be provided by representatives from the Fountain Hills Town Council as well as the Scottsdale City Council.
Members should RSVP on the RWOTH website at rwoth.com. Guests are welcome and invited to attend. A $5 donation is suggested from non-members and can be paid upon arrival. The cost to join or renew a yearly membership for the period of July 2023 through June 2024 is $25.