Safety and risk management expert Cathi Marx spoke at the Nov. 17 meeting of the Republican Women of The Hills (RWOTH) at the VFW Post 7507 on the topic of “Situational Awareness and Active Shooter Response.”

Key takeaways from her presentation include being situationally aware whenever leaving the home and being in a “code yellow status,” which was defined as “a relaxed state of alertness,” Crystal Cavanaugh said, a member of RWOTH.