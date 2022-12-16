Safety and risk management expert Cathi Marx spoke at the Nov. 17 meeting of the Republican Women of The Hills (RWOTH) at the VFW Post 7507 on the topic of “Situational Awareness and Active Shooter Response.”
Key takeaways from her presentation include being situationally aware whenever leaving the home and being in a “code yellow status,” which was defined as “a relaxed state of alertness,” Crystal Cavanaugh said, a member of RWOTH.
Marx emphasized how people become easy targets by not paying enough attention to their surroundings and often because they are distracted by their phones and/or texting.
Marx discussed characteristics that were commonly demonstrated by notable mass shooters and explained the term “incel,” meaning involuntarily celibate, and their manifestations. Her research, Cavanaugh said, confirmed that these male shooters typically write manifestos about their negative interactions with women and their interpretation of being wronged, and they idolize and honor other killers with mental health issues in the dark web community.
Marx said she does not feel these incidents are caused by a gun problem, but “an incel problem.” Marx said there is a progression with active shooters which can include a perceived injustice, that they’re a victim and they take no responsibility for their actions.
“As children, shooters have often been bullied or become obsessive over some wronged situation,” Cavanaugh wrote. “To avoid disaster, these behaviors need to be disrupted and noticed. Do not dismiss changes as being ‘just a teenager.’”
Attendees were encouraged to pay attention to indicators.
“Learning to spot the anomalies that are different from the norm can save a life,” Cavanaugh continued.
Marx stressed that it is important to communicate to friends and coworkers when there has been violence in their personal life so they can be on alert in the workplace to assist in stopping an avenger. However, she also noted that the leading cause of death for workers is driving, not gun
Marx stated that not everyone who talks about violence commits it, but she said that everyone who committed violence had most likely written about it or talked about it.
Marx stressed that people should observe anomalies, orient themselves to what is happening, decide what to do and act upon it.
In addition, Susan Swafford was honored at the recent meeting as the club’s annual woman veteran.
“Swafford also spoke about post-abortion trauma suffered by women in the military and as civilians,” Cavanaugh said.
RWOTH club members and guests are invited to attend the organization’s next meeting at the VFW in Fountain Hills on Jan. 19. A $5 donation is appreciated from non-members.