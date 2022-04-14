The Republican Women of The Hills club has a Spring Soiree and Fundraising Tea set for Friday, April 29. The event will be held at Crowning Glory Tea Room from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tickets are $125 for members and $150 for nonmembers. Luncheon and beverages will be provided.
Make reservations online at rwoth.com. Proceeds will benefit the Republican Women of the Hills Club’s communication programs.
Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward is guest speaker. She will share the results of the Arizona Attorney General’s findings from the 2020 election and other updates on other conservative statewide issues.
Guests are encouraged to wear festive hats or fascinators. Crowning Glory Tea Room is located at 167233 E. Palisades Blvd., Suite 101.
For more information on either event, contact republicanwomenofthehills@gmail.com.