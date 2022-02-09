The Republican Women of the Hills meets tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 10, at The Vu Bistro.
The group meets from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Vu, 14815 E. Shea Blvd. Speakers include Elijah Norton, candidate for U.S. Congress; Abraham Hamadeh, Arizona Attorney General candidate; and Darin Mitchell, candidate for the state House of Representatives.
The meeting is geared to women in Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and Scottsdale.
It is suggested attendees arrive 10 minutes early. Advance reservations are required due to limited seating. Go to rwoth.com to register.
A cash bar will be available. Guests are invited to stay after the meeting for dinner on their own or to carry-out food.
For membership information or to join the organization, visit rwoth.com or send an email to republicanwomenofthehills@gmail.com.