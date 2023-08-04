Republican Women of The Hills (RWOTH) meets Thursday, Aug. 17, at the VFW Post 7507, located at 9624 N. Monterey Dr., #1, in Fountain Hills, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The topic is “Liberty & Your Health,” with two featured speakers, Irene Pi and Dr. Lela Gilbert Lewis.
According to RWOTH spokesperson Crystal Cavanaugh, Pi is an advocate that has coordinated protests at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with the nation’s Capital. Cavanaugh added that Pi organized a legislative lobby day with participants traveling across the country to meet directly with U.S. representatives and senators to discuss the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, the growing vaccine schedule and a need for greater transparency.
Pi was previously the Arizona State director for the National Vaccine Information Center. According to Cavanaugh, Pi is committed to encouraging sensible dialogue for this topic.
“Ms. Pi works at the national level with leaders from other states, with local legislators and with local constituents to ensure that Arizona Exemption Laws and the Parents Bill of Rights are not compromised,” Cavanaugh said.
The second speaker is Dr. Lela Gilbert Lewis, a Christian physician who will speak on metabolic syndrome and spike proteins at RWOTH’s Aug. 17 meeting.
Dr. Lewis holds a master’s in public health and is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist. she spent over 20 years teaching lifestyle medicine as a treatment for some diseases and has been on many television networks, receiving national and international coverage.
Dr. Lewis founded and served as CEO of several organizations that have provided more than $155 million in free healthcare, Cavanaugh said.
“Her organization, Liberty and Health Alliance, which stands on the principles of liberty and health, helped thousands to obtain religious exemptions from mandates,” Cavanaugh said.
Dr. Lewis also spoke at the Arizona senate hearings and shared her testimony about COVID and vaccines.
All members and guests are invited to attend this meeting. Members should renew their yearly dues for $25. Guests are asked to donate $5 at the check-in table. RSVP to attend through the club website at rwoth.com. For further information or questions, send an email to rwoth@gmail.com.