The next meeting of the Republican Women of The Hills (RWOTH) will be on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. It will be held at the VFW Post 7507, 9624 N. Monterey Dr., Suite 1.
The topic for discussion is “Situational Awareness & Active Shooter Response - Becoming Jason Bourne,” presented by Cathi Marx.
RWOTH, along with Lieutenant Colonel Kathy Lowery Gallowitz, will also recognize and honor the Woman Veteran of the Year, Susan Swafford from CORE Advantage.
Those who are unable to attend the upcoming social event on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Parkview Tap House are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Nov. 17 meeting which will be donated to Toys for Tots.
RWOTH club members and guests are invited to attend. A $5 donation is appreciated from non-members. Visit the organization’s website to make reservations at rwoth.com.