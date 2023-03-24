Thursday, March 30, Republican Women of the Hills will hold its annual fundraiser at Grapeables Wine Bar, 12645 N. Saguaro Blvd. #9, from 1 to 3 p.m. Light bites will be catered by Debbie Elder and beverages will be provided. The featured speaker for this event is Kathleen Winn, co-founder of the Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network and Project 25, an organization working to end sexual exploitation by 2025.
Team members Kai Muradi, a facial recognition expert, and Mark Pooley, a retired policeman with expertise in indigenous trafficking, will also be presenters. The cost to attend this event is $125. Advance registration is required and space is limited. Proceeds from this event will go toward the new communication program for Republican Women of the Hills, as well as to Project 25.