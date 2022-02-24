Republican Women of The Hills (RWOTH) will host its next meeting Thursday, March 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, 15555 E. Bainbridge Ave.
Scheduled speakers include four candidates running for three open positions on the Fountain Hills Town Council including Mark Biermann, Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth.
The meeting is open to members, potential new members, plus friends, family and neighbors interested in learning more about the candidates.
The club suggests attendees arrive 10 minutes early. The meeting is free; however, reservations are suggested. To make a reservation, go to rwoth.com.
RWOTH is a club of conservative women who reside in Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and Scottsdale who meet monthly.
For membership information or to join Republican Women of the Hills, visit rwoth.com or send an email to republicanwomenofthehills@gmail.com.